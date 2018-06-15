SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Friday after a collision with another vehicle on Interstate 5 near the Coronado Bay Bridge.



The crash was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. on southbound I-5 near Cesar Chavez Parkway, just before the transition to the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.



10News learned the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was struck by a PT Cruiser, causing the rider to lose control and fall off his bike on the side of the freeway.



An off-duty National City fire captain who happened to be driving by and witnessed the crash stopped to help the downed motorcyclist.



However, life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified.



The PT Cruiser’s driver remained at the scene and was being questioned by authorities.



The emergency response prompted authorities to shut down southbound I-5 lanes approaching the bridge.



All affected lanes were reopened at 11:50 a.m.



