Friends I.D. man killed by teen driving Porsche

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) -- Friends have identified a man hit and killed in Imperial Beach late Friday night as Marquise Pujols.

Pujols' high school classmates say the 26-year-old will be sorely missed.

Pujols was killed while walking across Palm Avenue in Imperial Beach. He was hit by a 16-year-old driving a 2011 Porsche. The teen ran from the scene, but police caught up with him and arrested him moments later.

Claudia Alvarez went to Mar Vista High School with Pujols. She said he had a bright future and was always making people smile.

"He was very goofy, he was what you consider the comedian of the group," said Alvarez.

The teen could face felony hit and run charges. Pujols was not crossing in a designated crosswalk.

Police say they don't believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Speed is a possible factor.