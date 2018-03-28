Freeway improvements to close westbound Interstate 8

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Freeway improvements will force westbound Interstate 8 to close this week.

The westbound portion of I-8 at State Route 163 will close Wednesday at 11 p.m. until Thursday at 5 a.m. as part of an I-8/I-5 interchange improvement project, according to Caltrans.

Westbound traffic on I-8 will be detoured onto northbound and southbound SR-163. The closure will stretch roughly five miles from Mission Valley to Ocean Beach.

Officials ask motorists to observe Caltrans workers in the area and drive safely.