Freeway improvements to close westbound Interstate 8

Mark Saunders
2:09 PM, Mar 28, 2018
1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Freeway improvements will force westbound Interstate 8 to close this week.

The westbound portion of I-8 at State Route 163 will close Wednesday at 11 p.m. until Thursday at 5 a.m. as part of an I-8/I-5 interchange improvement project, according to Caltrans.

Westbound traffic on I-8 will be detoured onto northbound and southbound SR-163. The closure will stretch roughly five miles from Mission Valley to Ocean Beach.

Officials ask motorists to observe Caltrans workers in the area and drive safely.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top