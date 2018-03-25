Four lanes closed on I-8 east in the college area due to three-car crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Four lanes on Interstate 8 East are closed in the College Area after a three-car crash Friday morning.

The crash happened near the College Road off-ramp around 3:45 a.m. The California Highway Patrol gave few details on what exactly caused the crash.

A driver of the SUV involved in the crash said another car drove the wrong way down the ramp and smashed into his vehicle. A third vehicle then crashed into the two others.

Two people inside one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CHP says one of those inside the sedan at the time of the crash may have been thrown from the car. The man is also being investigated for possibly driving under the influence, according to CHP.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured while the driver of the third vehicle is being investigated for driving under the influence.

Authorities say they may have to keep lanes of the Interstate closed for several more hours.