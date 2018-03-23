Former San Diego County employee's threat puts offices on high alert

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Authorities are investigating a threat to the San Diego County Administration Center by a former county employee.

The specifics of the threat and how it was made was not immediately clear but the threat was being taken "very seriously," Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer said in a letter to county employees.

The employee, who was not named, no longer works with the county.

RELATED: San Diego Unified School District, San Diego police outline school safety efforts

San Diego Sheriff's Department was notified, made contact with the person, "and took appropriate action to minimize the threat." Despite this, they asked employees to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior.

"Deputies and security personnel at the CAC are familiar with the subject and are ready to address any concerns."

In Robbins-Meyer's letter, she wrote the county is working with SDSO "on every legal means possible to prevent this individual from accessing County facilities."