Former San Diego coach accused of molestation is in 'catatonic' state, defense says

Mark Saunders
3:18 PM, Jan 4, 2018
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 30: Nick Phillippoussis cheers on his son Mark Philippoussis of Australia during the Davis Cup Final between Australia and Spain at Melbourne Park November 28, 2003 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sean Garnsworthy/Getty Images)

Sean Garnsworthy
Copyright Getty Images

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 30: Nick Philippoussis, father of Mark Philippoussis, sheds a tear after Australia's win over Spain in the Davis Final match against Spain at Melbourne Park, on November 30, 2003 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images).

Ryan Pierse
LONDON - JULY 4 : Mark Philippoussis's father watches his son in action against Sebastien Grosjean of France in the Mens Singles semi final during day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on July 4, 2003 in London. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

Phil Cole
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A readiness hearing for a former San Diego tennis coach Nicholas Philippoussis was delayed after defense lawyers revealed he had suffered a stroke.

In a Vista courtroom Thursday, defense counsel Ryan Tegnelia said Philippoussis had suffered a massive stroke and is currently in a "catatonic" state, requiring a breathing and feeding tube and otherwise unresponsive.

Philippoussis is currently under long-term care and doctors have given him a "poor" prognosis, according to Tegnelia, and that he isn't expected to recover.

RELATED: North San Diego County tennis coach held on $9.2 million bail for molestation investigation

A preliminary readiness hearing was rescheduled for June 7, 2018.

Philippoussis has pleaded not guilty to charges of suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with two nine-year-old children. The incidents reportedly happened at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, Philippoussis' home, and his car.

RELATED: Father of pro tennis player arrested in San Diego on molestation charges

The former personal tennis coach worked in North San Diego County and is the father retired professional tennis star, Mark Philippoussis.

Prosecutors said in July 2017 the 14 counts against Philippoussis could lead to 210 years to life in prison if tried and convicted.

