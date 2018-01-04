Former San Diego coach accused of molestation is in 'catatonic' state, defense says
Mark Saunders
3:18 PM, Jan 4, 2018
3 hours ago
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A readiness hearing for a former San Diego tennis coach Nicholas Philippoussis was delayed after defense lawyers revealed he had suffered a stroke.
In a Vista courtroom Thursday, defense counsel Ryan Tegnelia said Philippoussis had suffered a massive stroke and is currently in a "catatonic" state, requiring a breathing and feeding tube and otherwise unresponsive.
Philippoussis is currently under long-term care and doctors have given him a "poor" prognosis, according to Tegnelia, and that he isn't expected to recover.
A preliminary readiness hearing was rescheduled for June 7, 2018.
Philippoussis has pleaded not guilty to charges of suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with two nine-year-old children. The incidents reportedly happened at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, Philippoussis' home, and his car.