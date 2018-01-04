Former San Diego coach accused of molestation is in 'catatonic' state, defense says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A readiness hearing for a former San Diego tennis coach Nicholas Philippoussis was delayed after defense lawyers revealed he had suffered a stroke.

In a Vista courtroom Thursday, defense counsel Ryan Tegnelia said Philippoussis had suffered a massive stroke and is currently in a "catatonic" state, requiring a breathing and feeding tube and otherwise unresponsive.

Philippoussis is currently under long-term care and doctors have given him a "poor" prognosis, according to Tegnelia, and that he isn't expected to recover.

A preliminary readiness hearing was rescheduled for June 7, 2018.

Philippoussis has pleaded not guilty to charges of suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with two nine-year-old children. The incidents reportedly happened at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, Philippoussis' home, and his car.

The former personal tennis coach worked in North San Diego County and is the father retired professional tennis star, Mark Philippoussis.

Prosecutors said in July 2017 the 14 counts against Philippoussis could lead to 210 years to life in prison if tried and convicted.