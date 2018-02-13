Former facilities manager sentenced for embezzling more than $450,000

SAN DIEGO A former facilities manager for the San Diego Workforce Partnership was sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling nearly half a million dollars.

Jared Palmer was sentenced for embezzling more than $450,000 from the local Workforce Development Board over the course of five years.

The board provides job training and placement to San Diego County residents and employers.

A judge also ordered Palmer to pay over $450,000 in restitution to the partnership.

Court records show that Palmer was responsible for approving payment of invoices submitted by janitorial companies contracted to clean SDWP facilities.

“This organization does important work that provides job training, placement, and services to thousands of San Diegans every year,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman. “This sentence shows that those who attempt to steal taxpayer dollars intended for worthy causes like this one will be brought to justice.”