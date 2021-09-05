Watch
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

Posted at 11:14 AM, Sep 05, 2021
(AP) -- Four people are dead including a mother who was still cradling her now-deceased baby in what Florida sheriff’s deputies are calling a massive gunbattle with a suspect they said was “ready for battle.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor — including a bulletproof vest — when he was found outside a Lakeland home.

After exchanging gunfire with police and sheriffs, the suspect was shot once and left the home to surrender.

Judd said during a news conference that authorities found an 11-year-old girl alive inside the home.

