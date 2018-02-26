First-time job seekers: 200 open positions at LEGOLAND® California Resort

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — LEGOLAND California Resort in North San Diego County is now hiring to fill 200 new job openings, preparing for the influx of visitors for spring break and summer seasons.

The family-friendly theme park is encouraging you to apply, especially if it's your first job.

"Joining us NOW for spring break means you guarantee a summer of working with the Park, experiencing fantastic social events and be well placed for promotion opportunities to grow a career internally," LEGOLAND® reports.

SURFER'S COVE | GROUND-BREAKING OF NEW CASTLE HOTEL | REVAMP OF ALADDIN'S OASIS AT DISNEYLAND

Job openings available as of February 26, 2018:

LEGOLAND Water Park

* Lifeguards - No experience is needed to since the Resort provides full and extensive Lifeguard training. You can select either a full-time Monday through Friday lifeguard roles or a flexible seasonal lifeguard position great for working around school schedules.

LEGOLAND Castle Hotel (Opens April 27th)

Leadership positions

* Food and Beverage Manager

* Restaurant & Bar Manager

* Front Office Manager

* Housekeeping Manager

* Head Chef

Supervisor positions

* Front Desk Agents

* Housekeeping

* Bell/Valet

* Bartender

* Server

* Busser

* Host

* Steward

* Cook

For a full listing of job opportunities at LEGOLAND California Resort, LEGOLAND Water Park, and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel, click here.