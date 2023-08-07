Firefighting helicopter crashes in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KGTV/KABC) — A helicopter dispatched to assist firefighters putting out a brush fire in Riverside County crashed Sunday night, ABC News has confirmed.

The fire the helicopter was responding to was the Broadway Fire, near Cabazon, according to KABC's report.

As of 8:15 p.m. Sunday, the number of people on board the chopper was still unclear, as well as the extent of their injuries. KABC was still trying to confirm whether anyone died in the crash.

A CalFire spokesperson says this particular helicopter operated on a contractual-basis for fire departments.

KABC's report says the Broadway Fire was burning nearby Broadway and Esperanza avenues. It was roughly three-acres in size as of Sunday evening, and CalFire said on Twitter the fire has stopped spreading.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

#BroadwayFire [UPDATE] The forward rate of spread has been stopped. — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 7, 2023

This is a developing story.