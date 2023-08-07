Watch Now
News

Actions

Firefighting helicopter crashes in Riverside County

Cal Fire logo
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KGTV
Cal Fire logo
Posted at 8:38 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 23:38:00-04

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KGTV/KABC) — A helicopter dispatched to assist firefighters putting out a brush fire in Riverside County crashed Sunday night, ABC News has confirmed.

The fire the helicopter was responding to was the Broadway Fire, near Cabazon, according to KABC's report.

As of 8:15 p.m. Sunday, the number of people on board the chopper was still unclear, as well as the extent of their injuries. KABC was still trying to confirm whether anyone died in the crash.

A CalFire spokesperson says this particular helicopter operated on a contractual-basis for fire departments.

KABC's report says the Broadway Fire was burning nearby Broadway and Esperanza avenues. It was roughly three-acres in size as of Sunday evening, and CalFire said on Twitter the fire has stopped spreading.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Children's Books

Give A Child A Book

Donate New Children's Books