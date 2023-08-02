Firefighters respond to polyurethane factory fire in Tijuana, no injuries reported

TIJUANA, Mexico (KGTV) — The Tijuana City Council says residents in the La Mesa and Los Pinos areas should avoid the vicinity of a massive factory fire because of the dangerous fumes from the burning materials. The press release says people nearby should wear masks, avoid doing outdoor activities and stay alert about warnings from fire officials.

The fire at the Calinor polyurethane factory was first reported around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday. The factory is located on Sara Street in the Yamile subdivision, and the materials produced inside are used to make mattresses and furniture.

No injuries were reported in this fire as of 1 p.m.; however, first responders from Tijuana Civil Protection evacuated 54 people from the building, the release says.

A total of 65 firefighters from seven different stations joined forces to battle the blaze. Rafael Carrillo Venegas, the director of Bomberos Tijuana, says although the fire is now contained, he estimates it will take another two to three days to extinguish it.

Ten units from Tijuana Civil Protection also responded, and they created a command post to monitor the fire. Four Tijuana Red Cross units are on the scene, as well as Municipal Police and members of the Mexican Army and National Guard.

Bernardo Villegas Ramírez, who is the head of the Municipal Civil Protection office, says people need to avoid the area because of the sheer amount of fumes coming from the burning materials.