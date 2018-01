SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Firefighters responded to the scene of a three-alarm fire in the College Area Monday afternoon.

The fire started at 68th Street and Amherst Street near San Diego Trailer Supply. At this time, it's unclear what exactly started the fire.

Officials say the fire started at a construction site and no damage was done to any of the building surrounding the site.

One worker was possibly injured in the blaze, authorities said during an update.