(KGTV) - A small fire underneath the San Francisco Bay Bridge snarled afternoon traffic Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol San Francisco reported a small fire under the bridge around 2:45 p.m., just west of Treasure Island.

CHP officials tweeted out a photo of a small boat tackling the fire from the bay, spraying a massive spout of water onto the bridge.

A portion of eastbound traffic was closed until the fire was extinguished just before 3 p.m.