Fire department investigates possible hazmat situation in Rancho Peñasquitos

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Barrels holding an unknown substance were found on a Rancho Peñasquitos sidewalk today, and San Diego Fire-Rescue investigators were looking into it.

The unidentified drums were found unattended around 9:30 a.m. on Kika Court near Mercy Road.

Hazmat crews took samples from the drums but were unable to determine what substance was inside, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Jose Ysea said.

Investigators left the scene, and a contractor was called in to remove and dispose of the material.