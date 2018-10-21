Fire department investigates possible hazmat situation in Rancho Peñasquitos

City News Service
4:58 PM, Oct 21, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Barrels holding an unknown substance were found on a Rancho Peñasquitos sidewalk today, and San Diego Fire-Rescue investigators were looking into it.

The unidentified drums were found unattended around 9:30 a.m. on Kika Court near Mercy Road.

Hazmat crews took samples from the drums but were unable to determine what substance was inside, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Jose Ysea said.

Investigators left the scene, and a contractor was called in to remove and dispose of the material.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top