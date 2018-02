SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Fire crews battled a brush fire in Chollas Creek that burned two acres Sunday evening.

People were evacuated from 23 nearby buildings when the fire began around 5:30 p.m., according to San Diego Fire spokesperson Monica Munoz.

Nobody was injured in the fire, Munoz said.

Forward progress was stopped quickly, but crews are expected to be at the scene for several hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.