Fire breaks out near Calabasas, evacuations underway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More evacuations were underway across Los Angeles on Thursday as another fire broke out.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued orders Thursday afternoon for what’s known as the Kenneth Fire. The fire is burning near the West Hills neighborhood that is packed with homes in the San Fernando Valley.

More than 4,000 structures have been destroyed in the Eaton Fire in the Los Angeles area, as thousands more have burned in the Pacific Palisades community, fire officials said Thursday.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said structures could include homes, apartment buildings, commercial buildings or even vehicles.

Firefighters aided by calmer winds saw the first signs of successfully beating back the deadly and devastating wildfires Thursday, though the fires still burned out of control in and around Los Angeles as the enormity of the devastation started to come into focus with haunting scenes of destruction.

Dozens of blocks were flattened to smoldering rubble in scenic Pacific Palisades. Only the outlines of homes and their chimneys remained. In Malibu, blackened palm strands were all that was left above debris where oceanfront homes once stood.

At least five churches, a synagogue, seven schools, two libraries, boutiques, bars, restaurants, banks and groceries were lost. So too were the Will Rogers’ Western Ranch House and Topanga Ranch Motel, local landmarks dating to the 1920s. The government has not yet released figures on the cost of the damage or specifics about how many structures burned.

AccuWeather, a private company that provides data on weather and its impact, estimated the overall damage could reach $57 billion.

City leaders were encouraged Thursday after firefighters made significant gains at slowing the spread of the two biggest fires that had ignited block after block from Pacific Palisades to inland Altadena, a community near Pasadena.

Crews also knocked down a blaze in the Hollywood Hills, allowing an evacuation to be lifted Thursday. The fire that sparked up late Wednesday near the heart of the entertainment industry came perilously close to igniting the famed Hollywood Bowl outdoor concert venue.

“While we are still facing significant threats, I am hopeful that the tide is turning,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Thursday.

Water dropped from aircraft helped fire crews quickly seize control of the fires in the Hollywood Hills and Studio City, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said. Much of the widespread destruction occurred Tuesday after those aircraft were grounded due to high winds.

Wind gusts were expected to strengthen Thursday evening through Friday morning, with another round of strong winds expected early next week, raising concerns that the conditions could worsen, the National Weather Service said.

But Thursday's daytime forecast provided a window for firefighters — including crews pouring in from neighboring states and Canada — to make progress in reining in blazes that have killed at least five people and caused thousands of people to flee their homes.

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said firefighters were able to keep the Hollywood Hills blaze in check because “we hit it hard and fast and Mother Nature was a little nicer to us.”

Fire officials said Thursday that they don’t yet know the cause of the fires but are actively investigating.