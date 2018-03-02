FBI searching for woman, getaway driver who attempted to rob Imperial Beach bank

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Federal investigators are looking for a woman and getaway driver who attempted to rob a South Bay bank last December.

A female suspect approached a bank teller just after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2017, at the Bank of America located at 605 Saturn Boulevard in Imperial Beach. The woman presented a note to the teller, demanding money, according to the FBI.

However, the teller refused to comply with the woman's demands.

The woman left without any money and met an awaiting driver outside before fleeing the area.

FBI investigators described the suspect as a Hispanic woman between 25- and 35-years-old, about 5-feet 6-inches tall, and with medium build. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with a hood and gold-rimmed sunglasses.

The getaway car is described as a silver Ford Mustang with a black racing stripe down the center. No driver description was given.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 858-320-1800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477