FBI searching for College Area bank robbery suspect

Mark Saunders
5:20 PM, Nov 7, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego FBI agents are asking the public for help find a suspect who robbed a bank in the College Area Wednesday.

The man, described as a black man in his late 30s to early 40s and standing about 6-feet tall, entered a Union Bank branch in the 6000 block of El Cajon Blvd. at about 11 a.m. 

Investigators say the man handed a teller a demand note and received an undisclosed amount of cash. The man then fled on foot.

Investigators say the man has a goatee and short black hair, and was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

