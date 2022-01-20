FBI says Petito, Laundrie not involved in Utah double murder

MOAB, Utah (KSTU) — The FBI has determined that the late Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were not involved in an unsolved double murder that occurred when the couple were in the Moab area of Utah last year.

Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were found murdered near a campsite in the South Mesa area on Aug. 18. Following an investigation, the Grand County Sheriff's officer narrowed the date of death to August 14.

Both Schulte and Turner, who were married, had been shot multiple times and left in an irrigation ditch. No suspects have been identified in the four months since the murders.

Days earlier, Petito and Laundrie, who were traveling across the country together, were questioned by Moab police officers over a domestic violence call.

Because of the gruesome discovery of Petito's body in Wyoming a month later, and Laundrie having committed suicide after returning home to Florida, many wondered if the couple was possibly connected to the Schulte and Turner murders.

However, in a letter released Wednesday, Grand County Sheriff Steven White said "the FBI and Florida Investigators have determined, based on electronic transmission evidence, that neither Petito nor Laundrie were involved in this case."

White added his office has identified persons of interest in the unsolved murders, but they have yet to identify a suspect.