FBI, San Diego Police searching for suspected bank robber

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The FBI and police are asking for the public’s help identifying a San Diego bank robbery suspect.

Police say on March 6 around 10:45 a.m., a man robbed the Chase Bank on the 1700 block of Rosecrans Street.

The man passed a note to the teller demanding cash and threatening to use a weapon. After receiving the money, the man fled the scene on foot.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect attempting to hide his identity with a hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.