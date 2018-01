SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Father Joe's Villages will have expanded services for homeless San Diegans in East Village as the first storm of 2018 arrives.

The nonprofit will offer meals and beds at the inclement weather shelter at 1501 Imperial Ave.

The shelter opens when there is a 40 percent chance of rain, winds above 25 miles an hour, or winds above 25 miles an hour.

The City of San Diego is funding the shelter.