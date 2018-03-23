EL CAJON (KGTV) -- "(I'm) still in shock, I feel like I just woke up and a bomb just went off in my life," said Monika Anderson. "I’m just in shock. Huge despair and disbelief."

Anderson is the mother of the late Joseph Mercurio, who was shot and killed in El Cajon on Sunday, March 11.

The man who shot him says Joseph was attempting to steal his truck. When he spotted Joseph, the homeowner got his handgun and confronted 32-year-old, shooting him multiple times during what turned into an argument.

Joseph took off, getting into his own vehicle and later crashing into the driveway of a nearby home. By the time officers arrived, Joseph had died of a gunshot wound.

Thursday night, Anderson and the family' s attorney sat down with 10News Reporter Anthony Pura to discuss the lawsuit they've filed against the truck owner.

"This is absolute murder," said Attorney Dan Gilleon. "There is no doubt in my mind that (the truck owner) went out there and he deliberately took a life."

*The family tells 10News they're suing the truck owner because he had no right to shoot at Joseph for attempting to steal the truck. Anthony Pura is working through his interview to share the full details of the lawsuit tonight on 10News at 11p .m.



