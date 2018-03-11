Confrontation between homeowner, suspected thief ends in deadly El Cajon shooting

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A possible vehicle break-in led to a deadly shooting that killed one person dead in the East County early Sunday.

El Cajon Police received a report of shots fired just after 1 a.m. near West Chase Avenue in El Cajon. Police said a homeowner heard glass breaking outside, retrieved his handgun, and went outside to investigate.

The homeowner told police he found a man breaking into his truck. A confrontation between the two occurred and the homeowner shot the man, police said.

The man then took off in his own vehicle and crashed into the driveway of a nearby home. Officers arrived to find him dead of a gunshot wound.

Police have not released the identity of the victim. The homeowner is cooperating with officers.

Police have closed the 900-1000 block of West Chase Ave. while they investigate. The area will be closed for three to four hours.