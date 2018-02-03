Family heirlooms stolen from North Park home, highlighting string of burglaries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The theft of some family heirlooms from a home in North Park has left residents wondering if a burglar is targeting their neighborhood.

Mike Warnick and his wife, Kristin, returned to their home near University Avenue and Utah Street after 10 p.m. Tuesday and found the rooms ransacked. A screen had been cut open at a bedroom window.

The intruder had dumped the jewelry box in the walk-in closet. More than 40 pieces in all were gone, including jewelry gifted to them from Kristin's parents.

Among the missing items was a gold coin in the family for generations, watches and two rings given to Kristin by her grandmother, who passed away more than a decade ago.

"They are irreplaceable. It's very disheartening," said Warnick.

They're not alone.

According to neighbors, in a one-block radius, there have been a total of four similar break-ins in the past month and a half, including two that Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.