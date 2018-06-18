Family finds body of young woman in City Heights apartment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The young woman found dead in a City Heights apartment was identified by San Diego Police Monday.

Jessie Marilyn Ruiz Lopez, 21, was discovered after a 911 call from a relative in the 3600 block of 45th Street Saturday about 5 p.m., according to investigators.

Police said Ruiz had suffered traumatic injuries and began investigating her death as a homicide.

Ruiz was last seen by her family just before 6 a.m. Saturday when she returned home from a night out with friends. Her family discovered her dead later that day.

Police said no suspects have been identified and Ruiz’ cause of death had not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 88-580-8477.