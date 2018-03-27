SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Community leaders and the city have set up a truce over a makeshift pump track in on Famosa Boulevard near Nimitz Boulevard in Point Loma.



Several families held a rally to save the bike track on March 19, after a bobcat showed up to level the dirt ramps on the track. It is built on land owned by the San Diego Housing Commission that told 10News they plan to use it for affordable housing. The bike track is unauthorized, and they cited insurance and liability concerns.

Darren Miller says the mayor's office has set up a meeting with the housing commission on how to plans with the site. In return, he's asked that families stay off the track until after the meeting.



"A little sacrifice for a long-term gain is worth it here," Miller said. "And as hard as it is for my boys to staff off this track, we've honored it, and I plan to continue doing that."



He also hopes other families will do the same. He's blasting the message on social media. He's also put up a sign on the track telling the families that there is a temporary closure. He says families have respected the closure but admits it's an education campaign.

Miller hopes the city will agree to let use the property for recreational purposes. In fact, another neighbor started a petition to save the 'Famosa bike track.'



It's gotten more than 600 signatures since launching over the weekend.



"I think as long as we can document how much public support we have, it helps us with our meeting with the mayor to say, 'hey look the community really wants this,'" Miller said.