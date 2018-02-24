False alarm prompts brief evacuation at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A false alarm prompted a brief evacuation at San Diego International Airport Saturday afternoon.

Travelers were evacuated just before 1:30 p.m., with photos on social media showing travelers gathering outside Terminal 1 and on the tarmac outside Terminal 1 gates.

Video showed a fire alarm sounding through Terminal 1 directing travelers to the closest exit.

San Diego airport officials said a fire alarm did sound, however, it was a false alarm — though sure to irritate a few travelers at least.

No injuries were reported. It's not clear exactly how the alarm mistakenly went off.

Flights entering and leaving Terminal 1 did not appear to be heavily delayed by the evacuation.