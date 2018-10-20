Fallbrook woman killed in hit-and-run crash

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — A Fallbrook woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Friday.

The 56-year-old Fallbrook resident was walking on East Alvarado St. near Alvarado Ct. just before 9 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle in the eastbound lane, according to California Highway Patrol.

She was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released and it's not clear why the woman was in the street.

The vehicle that hit the woman fled the area heading eastbound. It's described as a newer model red Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at 858-637-3800.