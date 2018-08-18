Fallbrook bar patrons hold down robbery suspect for deputies
11:21 AM, Aug 18, 2018
FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — Bar patrons foiled a robbery Saturday by rushing the accused gunman and holding him until deputies arrived.
Patrons at the Red Eye Saloon at 1448 South Mission Rd. in Fallbrook were in the bar's parking lot around 2 a.m. when a man pulled a gun on them and demanded their wallets and cell phones, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Fidel Moreno, fired one shot in the air, witnesses told deputies.