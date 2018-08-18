Fallbrook bar patrons hold down robbery suspect for deputies

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — Bar patrons foiled a robbery Saturday by rushing the accused gunman and holding him until deputies arrived.

Patrons at the Red Eye Saloon at 1448 South Mission Rd. in Fallbrook were in the bar's parking lot around 2 a.m. when a man pulled a gun on them and demanded their wallets and cell phones, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Fidel Moreno, fired one shot in the air, witnesses told deputies.

Fearing for their safety, the group rushed Moreno and tackled him, according to deputies, and held him down until deputies got there.

A 9mm pistol loaded with a 16 round magazine, with one casing missing, were found at the scene, deputies said. A spent shell casing was located near where Moreno was being held down.

Deputies said Moreno was also in possession of two loaded 10 round magazines.

Moreno was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, negligent discharge of a firearm, and other firearm charges.

He's scheduled to appear in court Aug. 21 and is being held on $100,000 bail.