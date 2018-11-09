Fake text message about bomb threat linked to East County schools

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A threat circulating among Valhalla High School students about a bomb threat against the El Cajon school is unsubstantiated, a Grossmont Union High School spokesperson tweeted Thursday night.

Students received a text that appeared to be from CNN and claimed that Grossmont Union High School District schools would be closed Friday, according to the district’s public information officer Catherine Martin.

The text is not valid, Martin wrote, adding that schools would be open Friday.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the matter. There was no immediate word about extra security at the school, at 1725 Hillsdale Road.