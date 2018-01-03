Fake 'Sanctuary State' signs pop up on state freeways under 'Welcome to California' signs

Mark Saunders
5:56 PM, Jan 2, 2018
50 mins ago
Wikimedia Commons
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KGTV) - A fake "Sanctuary State" sign was seen installed on southbound Interstate 15, visible to drivers coming into California from Nevada.

The sign, tacked below the traditional "Welcome to California" sign, reads "Official Sanctuary State! Felons, Illegals and MS13 Welcome! Democrats Need The Votes!"

It's unclear if the sign is still posted.

RELATED: DACA students still worry after CA becomes sanctuary state

At least one more sign was reportedly installed on State Route 95 also.

California Highway Patrol said Caltrans was aware of the sign and in the process of removing it.

This year, California's "Sanctuary State" law goes into effect. The law prevents law enforcement from asking people about their immigration status or participating in immigration enforcement.

Jail officials are only allowed to help in the transfer of inmates to federal immigration authorities if they have been convicted of certain crimes, according to the law.

RELATED: California becomes 'sanctuary state' as Gov. Jerry Brown signs bill

It has been estimated that California is home to about 2.3 million immigrations without legal authorization.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top