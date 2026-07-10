Fact or Fiction: You can cool your home by smearing yogurt on the windows?

(KGTV) — According to a story floating around, a British professor claims you can cool your home significantly by smearing yogurt on the windows.

It's true that he's making that claim.

Dr. Ben Roberts says putting yogurt on the outside of your windows can lower the home's temperature by about 6 degrees.

Roberts says the film from the yogurt blocks some of the solar radiation, cooling the home.

As for the smell, he says it faded as soon as the yogurt dried.

Robert also says they used Greek yogurt with 10% fat for their experiment.

He did not address whether the yogurt attracted bugs.

