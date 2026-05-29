Fact or Fiction: Woman cited for driving while holding phone in hand she doesn't have?

(KGTV) — A story that has gone viral claims a woman was cited for driving while holding a phone in a hand she doesn't have.

It's true.

The woman named Katie posted body cam video on TikTok after she was pulled over in Lake Worth Beach, Florida.

The deputy is heard telling the woman he saw her holding a phone with her right hand.

The woman then holds up her right arm, which ends at the elbow.

Despite showing she doesn't have a right hand, he still got a $116 ticket for using her phone while driving.

But it was later dismissed at the request of the deputy involved.

