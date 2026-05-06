Fact or Fiction: 'WKRP in Cincinnati' is finally a real radio station?

(KGTV) — A story that caught the eye of classic TV fans claims ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ is finally a real radio station.

It’s true!

For those who aren't familiar, ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ was a popular sitcom from 1978 to 1982, following the misadventures of a struggling radio station.

But it was never a real station until now.

A trio of classic rock stations is now using the WKRP call letters after getting the rights to do so by donating to a non-profit that acquired them in 2014.

The stations are located in Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and, yes, Cincinnati.

