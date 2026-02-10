Fact or Fiction: Winter Olympic medals breaking during victory celebrations?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims some of the medals being won at the Winter Olympics are breaking during the victory celebrations.

It's true.

Downhill ski racer Breezy Johnson says her gold medal broke off its ribbon while she was jumping in excitement after her win Sunday.

It has also happened to other athletes, including U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu, who posted on social media that her team gold medal detached from its ribbon.

The Olympics' chief games operations officer says they're working on a solution.

You may remember we reported two years ago that some medals at the summer games had to be replaced after they started to tarnish and corrode.

