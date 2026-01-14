Fact or Fiction: Wikipedia page identifies Trump as acting President of Venezuela?

(KGTV) — On January 11, President Trump posted a screenshot on Truth Social appearing to show his Wikipedia page identifying him as acting President of Venezuela.

But that image is a fake.

Trump's actual Wikipedia page lists him as the 45th and 47th President of the United States, but makes no mention of Venezuela.

President Trump has repeatedly claimed he and the United States are in charge of Venezuela ever since the capture of Nicolas Maduro this month.

But Wikipedia has never declared him President of that country, and Snopes checked the page's history and found no evidence anyone tried to edit in that title.

