Fact or Fiction: White House website has game to deport migrants?

(KGTV) — Images you may have seen claim to show new arcade-style games on the White House website that include one that lets players catch and deport migrants.



It's true.

Arcade.gov does indeed offer up the four games.



The White House advertised the games in a social media post with the caption "Can't stop winning."

As explained by Snopes, the site originally included a fifth game called Build The Wall, which was a Tetris-like game in which players stacked falling bricks.

But the Tetris Company complained about copyright infringement and the game had been taken down when we went to the site.