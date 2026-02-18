Fact or Fiction: White House Valentine's Day post says 'Daddy's Home' in candy hearts?

(KGTV) — An image you may have seen on social media claims to show a post made by the White House on Valentine's Day of a candy heart that says ‘Daddy's Home.’

It's real.

As explained by Snopes, the official White House Facebook, Instagram and X accounts did post the picture on Valentine's Day.

It shows two small candy hearts that read ‘MAGA’ and ‘Love’ and a big one that says ‘Daddy's Home.’

The White House has not publicly explained the motivation for the post, which some found inappropriate.

But the White House has leaned into the nickname in the past, comparing President Trump to a father figure.

