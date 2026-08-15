Fact or Fiction: White House promoted ICE using Spider-Man?

(KGTV) — An image you may have seen online claims to show a post on the White House Instagram account showing Spider-Man trapping immigrants in webs next to an ICE agent.

Many are speculating this is an AI hoax, but it's real.

The official White House Instagram did post the images with the catch phrase "Your friendly neighborhood ICE agents."

Snopes checked and didn't find it on any other platforms.

The White House posted the images shortly after the July 31 release of the hit movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.