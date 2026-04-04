Fact or Fiction: White House launches 'OnlyFarms' website?

(KGTV) — An image online claims to show a new ‘OnlyFarms’ website launched by the White House to tout its farm policies.

The name is an obvious reference to the very adult website OnlyFans, so many people assume it’s just a joke.

But it really did come from the Trump administration.

Onlyfarms.gov takes you to the agriculture page of the White House website.

The move is being criticized by many for trying to be funny during tough economic times, especially for farmers.

Some also question how appropriate it is to parody an adult website with the Epstein Files still in the news.

Others are joining the fun, suggesting other names for the site, including ‘Corn Hub.’

