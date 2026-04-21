Fact or Fiction: Where did 4/20 originate?

(KGTV) — 4/20 is a day synonymous with smoking marijuana.

But why?

Some say 4-20 was the penal code section for marijuana use in California.

But that's fiction.

Section 4-20 refers to obstructing entry on public land.

Another rumor is that 4-20 was the police radio code for "Marijuana smoking in progress."

But that’s also not true.

The only police radio code we found that uses 4-20 is in Las Vegas, and it's used for a homicide.

So what's the truth?

The consensus is that 4-20 started in 1971 at San Rafael High School in Northern California.

That's the time a group of pot-smoking students met each day to do their thing.

