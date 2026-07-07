Fact or Fiction: Website allows betting on wildfires?

(KGTV) — It seems like you can bet on anything these days, and a story you may have seen claims there is now a site to bet on wildfires.

It's basically true.

Wyldfyre markets itself as the only standalone prediction market dedicated entirely to brushfire risks.

The trading focuses on the odds fires will affect specific counties, cities and regions.

The company says each area is priced in real time using satellite info and live data from first responders.

The bets are simulated, there is no money involved.

But critics worry it still creates a possible incentive for arson.

The site's main page even says "you can't predict fire, but you can trade on it."