Fact or Fiction: Wall Street predicts weight loss drugs to save airlines money?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims Wall Street is predicting the popularity of GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic will save the airline industry big money.
It’s true.
The Jefferies Financial Group says a slimmer society lowers airline fuel costs.
The firm says a 10% reduction in average passenger weight could boost earnings as much as 4% per share.
There is a history here.
In 2018, United Airlines switched its in-flight magazine to lighter paper, trimming about an ounce per copy.
The move saved approximately 170,000 gallons of fuel a year, which worked out to around $290,000 in savings.