Fact or Fiction: Wall Street predicts weight loss drugs to save airlines money?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims Wall Street is predicting the popularity of GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic will save the airline industry big money.

It’s true.

The Jefferies Financial Group says a slimmer society lowers airline fuel costs.

The firm says a 10% reduction in average passenger weight could boost earnings as much as 4% per share.

There is a history here.

In 2018, United Airlines switched its in-flight magazine to lighter paper, trimming about an ounce per copy.

The move saved approximately 170,000 gallons of fuel a year, which worked out to around $290,000 in savings.

