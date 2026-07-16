Fact or Fiction: Vigilante named 'Batman' catching, taping alleged thieves in Mexico?

(KGTV) — A wild story you may have seen claims a vigilante nicknamed ‘Batman’ has been catching and taping up alleged motorcycle thieves in Mexico.

It's true.

Several men accused of stealing motorcycles have been discovered in the last month bound to utility poles in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

Some had signs detailing their alleged crimes.

Many also had "Ratero," Spanish for thief, written on their foreheads along with cartoon-style whiskers drawn on their faces.

Law enforcement, however, isn't impressed.

Prosecutors say the people taped to the poles are legally considered victims and private citizens don't have the authority to detain or punish them.

