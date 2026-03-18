Fact or Fiction: Video shows Netanyahu with six fingers?

(KGTV) — A rumor spreading all over social media recently claims Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was killed in an Iranian missile attack and the video of a speech he made March 12 was clearly AI generated because he had 6 fingers on his right hand.

But that's fiction.

Netanyahu had only 5 fingers on each hand.

The confusion appears to be coming from a section of the video where the bulge at the base of the hand below his pinky finger appeared to resemble another finger.

But there's nothing to it and Netanyahu's office told Newsweek the Prime Minister is fine.

