Fact or Fiction: Video shows delivery robot driving off San Diego pier?

(KGTV) — A social media video shows what the caption says is an Amazon delivery robot driving off the end of a pier at an unspecified marina here in San Diego.

According to the caption, Amazon is describing the incident as an "isolated navigation error" which it is reviewing.

But the video is a fake.

Snopes did some digging and traced the original video to an Instagram poster who is a magician and frequent poster of AI-generated content.

The video also contains Instagram's AI label.

Snopes also points out Amazon hasn’t even used the robot for years, and it was never tested in San Diego.

