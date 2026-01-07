Fact or Fiction: Venezuela operation predicted by pizza deliveries?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims people predicted something big was going to happen just before the U.S. military operation in Venezuela over the weekend by monitoring pizza deliveries.

It's true.

According to the Pentagon Pizza Report, overnight delivery orders at pizza shops near the Pentagon spiked early in the morning of January 3.

That coincided with President Trump's announcement of the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The pizza meter works on the theory that during national emergencies, staff at defense and intelligence agencies work overnight, with pizza their only meal option.

It has proven correct many times in the past including the 1989 U.S. Invasion of Panama, 1991's Operation Desert Storm and last year's Israeli attack on Iran.

