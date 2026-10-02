Fact or Fiction: Vape shop coming to Disney parks?

(KGTV) — An image you might have seen going around social media claims to show a new vape shop coming to Main Street USA at Disney parks.

The accompanying article says Walt Disney was a life-long smoker and adding a vape shop is a way to honor him in the 21st century.

The article says the store will sell Disney-themed vapes featuring flavors such as turkey leg and churro.

But, if you haven't figured it out yet, this is fiction.



The story is yet another article from Mouse Trap News, a website that publishes amusingly phony stories about the Disney parks.