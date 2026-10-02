Fact or Fiction: United States misspelled by White House in 'Super Intelligence' accord?

(KGTV) — A meme going around claims the White House accord on AI signed by the leaders of big tech misspelled 'United States.'

It's true.

As explained by Snopes, the document was published on the official White House X account and it does indeed show the print under Donald Trump's signature says "President of the Unites States."



Snopes reached out to the White House for comment on the error, but did not hear back.

President Trump also signed an executive order renaming artificial intelligence ‘super intelligence.’