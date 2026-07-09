Fact or Fiction: United Airlines sells window seats with no windows?

(KGTV) — An unusual story you may have heard claims United Airlines is selling window seats that have no window.

It's true.

On Monday, a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit against United from passengers who say they paid extra for a window seat, but discovered when they boarded that the seat was next to a blank wall.

United says the term "window seat" refers to the location of the seat in the cabin and doesn't guarantee an actual window.

The suit claims United charges $50 more for a window seat on domestic flights.

Delta is facing a similar lawsuit, but is still trying to get it dismissed.

